Art & Entertainment

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Devara Part 1' Gets A New Release Date - Check New Poster And Details Inside

Starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the new release date of 'Devara Part 1' has been revealed. Check out the details inside.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 16, 2024

Jr NTR Photo: X
info-icon

Even though ‘RRR’ released a while back, Jr. NTR is still basking in the success of the film. The superstar is set to return to the silver screen once again with his much-anticipated movie, ‘Devara Part 1.’ The film was supposed to hit the cinemas on April 5. But now the makers have revealed a new release date.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Jr NTR shared a poster of ‘Devara Part 1.’ The actor looks powerful in the poster. He is seen in a printed shirt and dark pants. He is wearing sandals and has one of his knees on the ground. Behind him, a crowd of people and a mountain peak is visible. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24.” The actor confirmed the new release date of the film - October 10.

Advertisement

Take a look at the poster of ‘Devara Part 1’ and the announcement of the new release date here.

Advertisement

The post has fetched over 32K likes and over 510K views. Fans cannot wait for the movie any longer. Reacting to the announcement, one fan wrote, “#Devara Part 1 - The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24 Waiting.” A second fan said, “It will Roar at the Box-Office.” A third fan commented, “Blockbuster loading.”

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, director Koratala Siva spoke up about the film and revealed that the movie will be released in two parts. He said, “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part.”

Advertisement

‘Devara Part 1’ will mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Devara Part 1 - null
'Devara Part 1' Glimpse Review: Jr NTR Will Give You Goosebumps In This Action Drama

BY Snigdha Nalini

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement