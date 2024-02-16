In an earlier interview, director Koratala Siva spoke up about the film and revealed that the movie will be released in two parts. He said, “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part.”