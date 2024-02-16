Even though ‘RRR’ released a while back, Jr. NTR is still basking in the success of the film. The superstar is set to return to the silver screen once again with his much-anticipated movie, ‘Devara Part 1.’ The film was supposed to hit the cinemas on April 5. But now the makers have revealed a new release date.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Jr NTR shared a poster of ‘Devara Part 1.’ The actor looks powerful in the poster. He is seen in a printed shirt and dark pants. He is wearing sandals and has one of his knees on the ground. Behind him, a crowd of people and a mountain peak is visible. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24.” The actor confirmed the new release date of the film - October 10.
Take a look at the poster of ‘Devara Part 1’ and the announcement of the new release date here.
The post has fetched over 32K likes and over 510K views. Fans cannot wait for the movie any longer. Reacting to the announcement, one fan wrote, “#Devara Part 1 - The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24 Waiting.” A second fan said, “It will Roar at the Box-Office.” A third fan commented, “Blockbuster loading.”
In an earlier interview, director Koratala Siva spoke up about the film and revealed that the movie will be released in two parts. He said, “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part.”