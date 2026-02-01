Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

Wagner Moura confirms lead role in Taste of Cherry remake.
Lisandro Alonso adapts Abbas Kiarostami’s Palme d’Or winner.
Arthouse reinterpretation focuses on mortality and existential themes.
The Taste of Cherry remake is officially taking shape, with Wagner Moura confirming his involvement in Lisandro Alonso’s ambitious adaptation of Abbas Kiarostami’s 1997 classic. The Brazilian actor shared the news on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, marking one of the most intriguing international cinema projects currently in development.
Wagner Moura joins Taste of Cherry remake by Lisandro Alonso
The original Taste of Cherry, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, remains one of the most debated films in Iranian cinema. Centred on a man driving through Tehran in search of someone willing to bury him after his planned suicide, the film explored mortality, silence and existential doubt with radical restraint. Any attempt to revisit it inevitably invites scrutiny.
Why Lisandro Alonso revisiting Taste of Cherry makes sense
At first glance, remaking a film so resistant to narrative clarity may seem audacious. Yet Alonso’s body of work suggests a natural alignment. Films like Jauja and Eureka favour duration, landscapes and interior states over plot, echoing Kiarostami’s philosophical minimalism without imitation.
Alonso’s Taste of Cherry adaptation is expected to retain the emotional core of the original while filtering it through his own cinematic language. Moura will step into the role made iconic by Homayoun Ershadi, a performance defined by withdrawal and quiet despair. Moura brings a different energy, but his recent work suggests a readiness for introspection and restraint.