Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

Wagner Moura joins Taste of Cherry remake by Lisandro Alonso

The original Taste of Cherry, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, remains one of the most debated films in Iranian cinema. Centred on a man driving through Tehran in search of someone willing to bury him after his planned suicide, the film explored mortality, silence and existential doubt with radical restraint. Any attempt to revisit it inevitably invites scrutiny.