Vivian Dsena: Want To Concentrate On My Commitment To The Audience, Not On Making Videos Or Reels

Actor Vivian DSena has been one of the most popular names when it comes to television. The actor, however, is not active on social media unlike many of his peers.

“I’m not less active, just that I cannot understand how to focus on all these things at the same time. I can concentrate on one thing at a time and give it my 100%. Here I am talking about my commitment to the audience and can't concentrate on making any kind of videos or reels. My audience knows me through TV not social media, what I post on social media is me sharing my love with them,” he says.

Social media never made much difference to Vivian DSena in the past as well. “It still does not matter to me. I love my audience and I am grateful for their support. What makes me happy is peace, spending time with my family and friends, staying away from social gatherings and being in my own space,” adds the actor, known for his shows ‘Sirf Tum’, ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’ and ‘Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’.

He also feels that some people have pointed out misinformation that is being circulated on social media and he feels this causes a lot of panics all around.

“First of all I honestly don’t follow them so much, so I’m not sure what panic was created. But, not just on social media, any kind of panic in people, misleading people by sharing wrong information on any platform should be 200% avoided. We are already going through a tough time. People have gone through a lot of losses, many have lost lives, some have lost their loved ones, some have lost jobs, some have lost money… so this is the time for people to recover. Creating panic in such times means you are making it worse. I would totally suggest sharing only authentic news and information,” he adds.

While the actor has been taking precautions and following norms, he says that staying cooped up at his home is not tough for him at all.

“For people, it was tough to be home, but I already loved being at home. So, the lockdown was like a holiday for me from everything. It hasn’t affected me much, but of course, we did not work for so long and it has affected everyone financially, and also affected us in many other ways,” says the actor, who is happy to be back on the sets.