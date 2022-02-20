Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Sumona Chakravarti Shares Adorable Pics Of The Couple

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married on Friday in an intimate ceremony attended by their closest friends and family members after dating for seven years.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Instagram

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 3:37 pm

On Friday, actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married in a small ceremony, and while photographs from the event surfaced on social media, the newlyweds remained silent about their wedding. Massey and Thakur, on the other hand, turned to Instagram on Saturday to post their first photographs as husband and wife.

They wrote a similar caption in Hindi that can be translated to, “This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant.”

Massey and Thakur have been together for seven years, as their caption indicates.

Sumona Chakravarti later uploaded joyous images of the pair on the same day. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' star attended the wedding as a guest. Chakravarti commented in response to Massey and Thakur's photos, “Love is Stronger than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling. Couldn’t be happier for the two of u. Congratulations Mentals. Mr & Mrs, finally!”

Soon after Massey shared the photos on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote in the comments, “Finally! So so happy for both of you!” Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Aditya Narayan and many others congratulated the couple.

Earlier, videos from their haldi ceremony landed on social media, and showed the two dancing to the song ‘Desi Girl’. Reports suggest that the couple had a registered wedding a few days ago. The couple had a roka ceremony in 2019.

Vikrant and Sheetal had earlier shared screen space in ALTBalaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant will soon be seen in ZEE5’s Love Hostel.

