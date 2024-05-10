Art & Entertainment

Vijay Raaz Opens Up On His Chemistry With Ashutosh Rana: 'Just Being Ourselves In Real Life’

Acclaimed actor Vijay Raaz, who will be seen in the series 'Murder in Mahim', has talked about his chemistry with co-star Ashutosh Rana, describing it "as if we're just two friends hanging out."

YouTube
Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana in 'Murder In Mahim' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Vijay said: "The ease of working with Ashutosh is remarkable. Our bond feels so natural, almost as if we're just two friends hanging out. Collaborating with such a talented actor undoubtedly makes the job smoother."

Scheduled for release on May 10, the psychological thriller is adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto. It delves into a murder mystery set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underbelly while also exploring the reconciliation of a lost friendship.

Vijay added: "Playing a police officer role had a unique impact on me. Such roles instil confidence in me, and it's always a matter of pride. Working alongside Ashutosh in 'Murder in Mahim' is particularly meaningful."

"It's not just about the role; it's about showing the bravery and honour of police officers, which makes me feel really good about it."

Directed by Raj Acharya, 'Murder in Mahim' is all set to release on May 10 on JioCinema Premium.

