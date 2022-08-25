Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda Was 'Extremely Scared' Of Women Till He Was 18

Actor Vijay Deverakonda made a shocking revelation that he was once "extremely scared" of women so much so that he couldn't even look at or talk to them.

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 5:45 pm

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when Deverakonda was asked to tell two truths and one lie about himself, he said: "I was extremely scared of women till I was about 18 years old."

He added: "I didn't have the balls to look at a woman in the eye or have a conversation. So that's one truth."

"Because I grew up in a boys' boarding school, I thought women were like a different species. They seemed like an alien species. And you're all very pretty so, it's hard."

'Liger' is made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on August 25.

