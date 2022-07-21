Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda Flaunts Sculpted Abs, MMA Moves In 'Liger' Trailer

The long wait for Vijay Deverakonda's much anticipated 'Liger' trailer has finally ended. Deverakonda, who is turning out to be the latest pan-India phenomenon from down South, dropped the trailer on his social media handles on Thursday.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday during rehearsals for Liger. Instagram/purijagannadh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 11:21 am

Starring the young actor as a professional MMA fighter, the trailer has it all from action to romance to drama with a heart-thumping musical score, impeccable dialogue delivery by Deverakonda.

Rocking a set of perfect washboard abs and long hair, Deverakonda, who stars as the 'Crossbreed' in the movie, gets down to action as a fighter in this power-packed trailer with a pumping background score and a stammering Deverakonda delivering "I Love You" with the kind of feeling that will make you want to watch the film right away if you could.

Earlier, the unique poster of the film, where Deverakonda flaunts his bare, sculpted self with just a bunch of strategically placed roses, had garnered a record number of views, hitting the fastest 1 million likes and trending on social media for longer than 24 hours as the Sexiest Poster Ever.



He also left all impressed with his silky smooth and extremely energetic dance moves in the electrifying mass number, 'Akdi Pakdi'.

All set to hit the big screens from August 25, the Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. And it also features former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

[With Inputs From IANS]

