'Vigilante' Actor Nam Joo-hyuk's School Violence Accuser Requests Formal Trial After Being Fined For Defamation

Classmate A, who alleged being a victim of school violence by popular actor Nam Joo-hyuk, has been fined in a summary order for defamation but has additionally, opted for a formal trial. Following investigations disproving the accusations, defamation charges have been brought against the two individuals involved in accusing the K-Drama star.
Attorney No Jong-eon, representing Law Firm Existence, confirmed on April 8, that Classmate A had initiated a formal trial at the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court. A, an alumnus of the actor’s high school, had disclosed to B, an employee at an internet media outlet, about being a victim of school violence, which consequently resulted in the publication of articles.
Swiftly, the ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ star’s agency filed a criminal complaint both the individuals, citing defamation, stating, “We hope the swift investigation will clearly reveal the truth and restore Nam Joo-hyuk’s tarnished reputation.”
When the allegations surfaced, A shed light on how they had told B that they were victimized by the actor’s friend circle, not directly by the actor himself. A also went on to state that the article wasn’t published as it was described.
In response to it, A&B were slapped with a lawsuit and have been fined ₩7 million (Rs 4.30 lakhs) each. The court further stated that they had no proof to support their allegations and concluded that the two joined hands to defame the actor. But now, the case has further escalated and will be taken to a trial.
Attorney No Jong-eon stated, “There are facts that A was initially victimized by Nam Joo-hyuk’s friends, not Nam Joo-hyuk himself, and these facts are backed by various evidences. This will be clarified during the trial.”
For those who are not familiar with the context, in June 2022, a former classmate of Nam Joo-hyuk made allegations that the actor had bullied him for a period spanning over six years, from middle school to high school. Subsequently, two more students came forward to accuse the ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ actor of bullying. However, many students and teachers came forward to support the actor.