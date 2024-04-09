Art & Entertainment

'Vigilante' Actor Nam Joo-hyuk's School Violence Accuser Requests Formal Trial After Being Fined For Defamation

The Goyang District Court has acquitted Nam Joo-hyuk of charges related to school bullying. The accuser has refused to pay the fine and is advocating for the case to proceed to trial.

Advertisement

Instagram
Nam Joo-hyuk Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Classmate A, who alleged being a victim of school violence by popular actor Nam Joo-hyuk, has been fined in a summary order for defamation but has additionally, opted for a formal trial. Following investigations disproving the accusations, defamation charges have been brought against the two individuals involved in accusing the K-Drama star.

Attorney No Jong-eon, representing Law Firm Existence, confirmed on April 8, that Classmate A had initiated a formal trial at the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court. A, an alumnus of the actor’s high school, had disclosed to B, an employee at an internet media outlet, about being a victim of school violence, which consequently resulted in the publication of articles.

Advertisement

Swiftly, the ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ star’s agency filed a criminal complaint both the individuals, citing defamation, stating, “We hope the swift investigation will clearly reveal the truth and restore Nam Joo-hyuk’s tarnished reputation.”

When the allegations surfaced, A shed light on how they had told B that they were victimized by the actor’s friend circle, not directly by the actor himself. A also went on to state that the article wasn’t published as it was described.

In response to it, A&B were slapped with a lawsuit and have been fined ₩7 million (Rs 4.30 lakhs) each. The court further stated that they had no proof to support their allegations and concluded that the two joined hands to defame the actor. But now, the case has further escalated and will be taken to a trial.

Advertisement

Attorney No Jong-eon stated, “There are facts that A was initially victimized by Nam Joo-hyuk’s friends, not Nam Joo-hyuk himself, and these facts are backed by various evidences. This will be clarified during the trial.”

Nam Joo-hyuk - Wikipedia
'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' Actor Nam Joo-hyuk Files Defamation Charges Against Accusers Over School Bullying Allegations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For those who are not familiar with the context, in June 2022, a former classmate of Nam Joo-hyuk made allegations that the actor had bullied him for a period spanning over six years, from middle school to high school. Subsequently, two more students came forward to accuse the ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ actor of bullying. However, many students and teachers came forward to support the actor.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: 100 More Companies Of CAPF For Bengal, Directs EC; PM Modi's Roadshow In Chennai Today
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him