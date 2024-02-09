Popular South Korean actor and model Nam Joo-hyuk has been cleared of all the bullying allegations against him that trace back to his school days.
To give a backdrop: the ‘Start Up’ actor became a victim of a major controversy in June 2022. Two individuals accused him of engaging in school bullying, claiming the misconduct spanned over a period of six years, from middle to high school. The non-evident allegations created ripples in the entertainment industry, painting a bad image of the actor among his huge global fan base. Nevertheless, the situation took a turn when various former schoolmates and teachers of Joo-hyuk came forward in support of him, which put forth questions about the credibility of the accusations.
Now, recent developments indicate that the prosecution has declared that the accusations were baseless, and the individuals responsible for making these claims will face legal consequences. As per a report by Allkpop, the two individuals - a journalist and a netizen - have been formally charged with the intention of defamation under the Information and Communication Network Act for falsely accusing the ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ actor of school bullying.
According to the report, the prosecution has classified the cases as summary offenses and has chosen to seek fines instead of pursuing a legal trial, which would have been a lengthy process. If neither the involved parties nor the court indicate a desire for a legal trial and a proper lawsuit, the decision of the prosecution will be considered final.
Throughout this turbulent period of the scandal, Joo-hyuk has fulfilled his mandatory military service, and showcased his dedication to his duties, which has garnered respect from fans and critics alike. He also continued to deliver his versatile performances in various films and shows.
Last seen in the web series ‘Vigilante,’ fans are eagerly awaiting to see more of his performances on screen!