To give a backdrop: the ‘Start Up’ actor became a victim of a major controversy in June 2022. Two individuals accused him of engaging in school bullying, claiming the misconduct spanned over a period of six years, from middle to high school. The non-evident allegations created ripples in the entertainment industry, painting a bad image of the actor among his huge global fan base. Nevertheless, the situation took a turn when various former schoolmates and teachers of Joo-hyuk came forward in support of him, which put forth questions about the credibility of the accusations.