‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’: 5 Reasons Why The K-Drama Should Be On Your Binge List

Some love stories are soul-touching and live forever and you get to witness them through movies or books. ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ promises to be one such story. The story of the drama series revolves around new childhood friends-to-lovers, which combines romance, comedy, drama, and everything in between. This is a must-watch for all Korean drama lovers.

The show stars Lee Sung Kyung as the 'swag-tastic' weightlifter Kim Bok Joo and Nam Joo Hyuk as the buoyant swimmer Jung Joon Hyung. Tata Play’s Videshi Kahaniyan, which promises to bring compelling K-Dramas in prominent Indian languages for the first time ever, is showcasing ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ starting December 5.

While the series has already become a global phenomenon, here are 5 more reasons why you must watch this K-drama:

The Plot

This K-drama tells the coming-of-age tale of a group of college athletes who struggle to achieve their goals, fall in love while doing so, and mature along the way. The drama centres on Kim Bok Joo, a young woman who attends an athletic college campus to pursue her dream of weightlifting and who has a crush on her friend Jung Joon Hyung's older brother. Joon Hyung initially teases her and supports her in her act, even lending a hand, but he soon finds himself falling for her.

Inner Beauty

This drama captures the hearts of viewers because it actually focuses on the negative aspects of body image in a society where outer beauty is prioritised. Kim Bok-joo essentially serves as an example of the value of inner beauty and the need to let go of excessive concern for appearance. The story beautifully embraces inner beauty and sets goals that defy the unrealistic standards that have been set for physical appearances from the world.

The Atypical Leads

Bok-joo and Joon Hyung are not your typical drama's brooding male lead and swooning doe-eyed female lead. Kim Bok Joo is just another teenage girl who isn't particularly popular but who aspires to be a weightlifter. She turns out to be special and unique because of her unconventional looks, aggressive demeanour, and immense cuteness. Then there is Joon Hyung, who appears to be a quintessential young man with a loving family and aspirations to become a swimmer. But as the show progresses you will find that there is more to him than what meets the eye.

The Heart Wants What It Wants

Bok-joo and Joon Hyung's growing, heart-melting puppy love is swoon-worthy. Through the course of the story, they develop a sweet romance that is too lovely to watch on screen. You will definitely be swept off your feet by the numerous intensely passionate looks, corny couple interactions, and hilarious playfights. This drama is jam-packed with adorable moments that will make you smile and wish you, too, had a Joon Hyung in your life!

Available In South Indian Languages For The First Time

Tata Play always aims to entertain the audience and understands their pulse. Looking at the popularity of K-drama, the brand has introduced these high-rated K-dramas in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, for the audiences to enjoy these masterpieces in the language and prefer and relate better with them. While viewers might have watched the series in English or Hindi, Tata Play’s initiative for the first time will allow them to indulge in their favourite Korean content dubbed in South Indian languages.