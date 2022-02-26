Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Watch: Vidyut Jammwal Takes A Dip In A Frozen Lake

Actor Vidyut Jamwal is known for his hair-raising stunts and action. He often keeps fans entertained by posting exciting posts on social media. The latest one is where he is taking a dip in a frozen lake.

Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 3:24 pm

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is known for his hair-raising stunts and action. The ‘Commando’ movie actor is known as the new age action hero of Bollywood and the actor has got received several awards including Filmfare Award for it as well. The ‘Khuda Haafiz’ actor often keeps fans entertained by posting exciting posts on social media. Recently, the actor dropped a video in which is seen taking a dip into a frozen lake. The video has been appreciated by many fans and followers of the actor.

At the beginning of the video, the actor is seen wearing thick clothes, but gradually he takes off his clothes. Later on, he descends himself into the icy lake. He tells in the video, "There was snowfall a day ago, but I came here today". The actor dropped this video with an inspirational caption, which read, "ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal. If someone(including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! ! the thought comes from NoExperience..ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own Barriers #iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX (sic)."

Actress Adah Sharma, who has worked with Jammal before, commented with a funny reply. She commented, "Dear Jack from the Titanic, this is how it's done #iTrainVidyutJammwal (sic)". Not only her, but fans hailed for his daring experience into the frozen lake as one wrote, "This was totally mind-blowing unbelievable love you a lot (sic)," another one commented, "Wow! Just love the way you are Sir, Salute, wot an incredible mindset, patience and calmness you have in you (sic)." A fan called the 'Sanak' actor mind-blowing, adding that his body is trained to adjust with everything, another one dropped a shocking comment as he wrote, "Are you even serious minus 8 degree and you were inside that iced water for almost last 38 seconds of this video (sic)," stating that he was curious to know for how long he was inside.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammal is currently busy with the shoot of 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II'.

