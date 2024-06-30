Vidyut Jammwal Reveals He Joined A French Circus To Recover The Losses Made By 'Crakk'

Speaking to Zoom, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that he lost ‘crores’ as ‘Crakk’ flopped at the box office. He mentioned that he had put a lot of money into this film as it was his first production. The actor revealed that he distanced himself from his friends and family as the movie failed and he incurred losses. He said, “Recently with ‘Crakk’ releasing in theatres and not doing as well as we expected it to – and this is the first time that I produced – I lost a lot of money in it. For me, the most important thing was how I would deal with it. With losing money comes a lot of advice. (From) People who’ve lost money in the past and friends, who really care about you, so for me, it was important to disconnect from all the advice.”