Vidyut Jammwal Reveals He Joined A French Circus To Recover The Losses Made By 'Crakk'

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in 'Crakk.' The actor revealed that he had joined a circus to make up for the losses as the film flopped at the box office.

Vidyut Jammwal
Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his performance in action films, was last seen in ‘Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa.’ The movie failed to resonate with the audience and tanked at the box office. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he lost crores as the film failed and he had to take up a job in a circus to recover his losses.

Speaking to Zoom, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that he lost ‘crores’ as ‘Crakk’ flopped at the box office. He mentioned that he had put a lot of money into this film as it was his first production. The actor revealed that he distanced himself from his friends and family as the movie failed and he incurred losses. He said, “Recently with ‘Crakk’ releasing in theatres and not doing as well as we expected it to – and this is the first time that I produced – I lost a lot of money in it. For me, the most important thing was how I would deal with it. With losing money comes a lot of advice. (From) People who’ve lost money in the past and friends, who really care about you, so for me, it was important to disconnect from all the advice.”

To make up for the losses, the actor revealed that he joined his friend’s circus in France. He also said that he recovered his money in three months. He continued, “After the release of ‘Crakk’, I went and I joined a French circus, a friend's circus; and spent about 14 days with these elite human beings... I came back home, and I sat down, and I was like ‘Okay, I have lost so many crores, and I had no idea I would ever lose it, so what do I do?’ And in three months, I am debt-free. It is a miracle.”

Jammwal said that he did not tell his friends that he had joined a circus. Starring Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, ‘Crakk’ revolves around the story of a man who joins an underground survival sports competition to find out about his missing brother. The film was helmed by Aditya Datt.

Jammwal made his Bollywood debut with ‘Force’ in 2011. The actor will be next seen in ‘Sher Singh Rana.’

‘Crakk’ Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal-Arjun Rampal’s Daredevil Flick Is Filled With High-Octane Actions And Emotions

