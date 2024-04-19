Art & Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal's 'Crakk' To Have Its Digital Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer "Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa" will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 26, the company announced on Friday.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the action film had its theatrical release on February 23. It also features Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi.

The film follows a story of a young man whose journey begins in the slums of Mumbai but later his life takes a turn as he enters the world of extreme sports.

Vidyut called it an "out and out extreme sports film" and said it was the first time he felt nervous while doing the stunts.

“'Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jeeyega' is a film that audiences across the country will enjoy watching. I love doing my own stunts and I look forward to those but for the first time, I felt nervous jitters before doing my stunts during the film because of the intensity of these action sequences.

"It pushed my boundaries especially with the aerial and bike stunts, and they whe actor expressed in a statement that it was something he had never witnessed before.

"Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa" is produced by Jammwal’s production banner Action Hero Films.

