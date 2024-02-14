Art & Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal Lauds Arjun Rampal For Seamlessly Moulding Into Any Character

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming theatrical film ‘Crakk’, has heaped praise on his co-actor Arjun Rampal.

IANS
IANS

February 14, 2024

Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming theatrical film ‘Crakk’, has heaped praise on his co-actor Arjun Rampal.

The ‘Commando’ actor said that it’s a delight to work with Arjun as he can seamlessly mould into any character given to him.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the same, Vidyut said: “He is amazing. He can mould himself into any character’s requirements. He works so hard on his techniques to seamlessly get into any role. It was a delight watching him as a co-star, and see him get into this zone.”

Advertisement

Arjun explained why the film is titled ‘Crakk’ as he said: "The reason this film is called ‘Crakk’ is because everyone is cracking at some point of time in it because of the pressure put on them. That gives a lot of opportunity for an actor to explore different kinds of emotions in an action-packed film. That is what I loved about this film.”

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement