Vicky Kaushal Looks Back At Valentine's Day With Katrina Kaif: 'Our Goal Was To Spend Quality Time Together'

Actor Vicky Kaushal reminisced about the moments spent with his wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine’s Day, when they were just dating, and what is the significance of the day for them after tying the knot.

Instagram
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Photo: Instagram
Vicky appeared on the stage of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', along with his brother Sunny Kaushal.

Host Kapil Sharma joked about Valentine’s Day plans before and after marriage, prompting Vicky to share: "Before marriage, our goal was to spend quality time together. It has still been the same post marriage that we get maximum time with each other."

Agreeing with Vicky, Kapil remarked, "I agree. For me, Valentine’s day is everyday."

Teasing Sunny with his witty joke, Kapil added: "Do you believe that Valentine’s Day is everyday or is it only on 14th Sharvari (February)."

Sunny and Sharvari Wagh are reportedly in an alleged relationship.

The episode is set to air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 p.m.

