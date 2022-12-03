Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Vicky Kaushal Gets A Picture Clicked With Sam Manekshaw's Statue

Vicky Kaushal Gets A Picture Clicked With Sam Manekshaw's Statue

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen essaying the role in 'Sam Bahadur' in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming directorial, shared a picture posing with Sam Manekshaw's statue.

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 11:54 am

'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

Vicky took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen dressed in a black hoodie, a baseball cap and black sunglasses.

For the caption, he wrote, "SAM."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

