Varun Dhawan On 'Bhediya': This Is The Wildest Character I Have Played

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has gone through rigorous prep sessions to step into the shoes of a man slowly turning into a mythical wolf, says his latest character in the upcoming creature comedy from 'Bhediya' is the wildest character he has ever played.



Varun says, "I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one line idea. I've never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands-on with the whole process."



"My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. 'Bhediya' is the most important addition to that endeavour".



Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present, 'Bhediya'.



A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.