Usher Says Justin Bieber Is 'Doing Great' After Health Scare

Singer Usher has opened up about how his pal pop-singer Justin Bieber is getting on after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis prompted the pop star to postpone his world tour.



Bieber recently postponed his 'Justice' world tour after revealing he's been suffering facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and now Usher has revealed the singer seems to be ok and is being supported by both his family and his fans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Extratv.com, Usher said of his friend, "He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."



The 'Yeah!' star added of Bieber, "As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand ... (a performer's life is) a life that comes with a great deal of pressure ..."



"I think (Justin) has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend."



An insider recently told PEOPLE that the 'Baby' star Bieber is being supported by his wife Hailey Bieber and he "can't wait" to eventually get back to work again.



The source said, "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin ... " while another added: "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."



Hailey Bieber went through her own health troubles in recent years after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms" due to a blood clot on her brain, but she's adamant the issues have brought the couple closer together.



She said, "I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you. We are closer than ever. Justin is going to be totally fine. This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation."

[With Inputs From IANS]