UP Man Arrested After He Allegedly Sends Cab To Salman Khan’s Address To Pick Up 'Lawrence Bishnoi'

On Friday, a 21-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was arrested by the police for allegedly booking a cab and sending it to Salman Khan's Mumbai residence with an aim to "pick up Lawrence Bishnoi". The latest incident has come to light days after two bike-borne men fired four rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan's home, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai's Bandra.
On Thursday, a cab driver reached Galaxy Apartments and questioned the security guard at the gate where Lawrence Bishnoi stays. He informed the guard that he was there to pick up Lawrence Bishnoi.
For those caught unaware, Lawrence Bishnoi is a jailed gangster, and he has been targeting Salman Khan allegedly due to the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident. Recently, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the shooting incident at Salman Khan’s home.
Police officials present outside Salman’s home heard Lawrence Bishnoi's name and immediately took the cab driver into custody, and handed over to the Bandra Police. The driver then confirmed that he was asked by a person who booked the cab through an aggregator service to pick up a person named Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartments. The cab driver mentioned that he did not know that the address he was given was Salman Khan's home and Lawrence Bishnoi is a gangster, as per the police.
On investigation, the police found out that the cab booking was done by a 21-year-old student who lives in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, and he was identified as one Rohit Tyagi. The police arrested Rohit Tyagi from Ghaziabad, and filed a case against him and he was produced before a court. He was then sent to police custody for two days.
Meanwhile, amid heightened security post a recent shooting incident, Salman was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, as he headed to Dubai for the launch of his fitness brand 'Being Strong'.