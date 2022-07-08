Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Unni Mukundan Praises Prithviraj-Starrer 'Kaduva'

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has showered praises on actor Prithviraj's just-released commercial entertainer 'Kaduva', saying that it was high time Malayalam cinema came up with movies that were genuinely entertaining.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram/ @therealprithvi

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:41 pm

Taking to Instagram, Unni Mukundan said: "Saw 'Kaduva' and loved it!! High-time Malayalam movies came up with movies that are genuinely entertainers. For the masses!"

"This is the kind of Prithvi that I personally love to see on-screen full of energy and flamboyance. Very few actors pull (off) such stuff with ease. He is a pro in this format!" he said.

"Again a goosebump moment was to see Shaji Ettan's name on the screen and he is rocking too! My dear friend Rahul to has scored awesome in this celebration! Terrific promotions too!! Big congratulations to team Kaduva! And thank you Prithiviraj for the fireworks!"



Director Shaji Kailas's commercial entertainer Kaduva, features actors Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.

The film, which has cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam and music by Jakes Bejoy, was supposed to release on June 30 but ended up releasing on July 7.

[With Inputs From IANS]

