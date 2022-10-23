Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

True 'Sikandar': 9-Year-Old Singer, Family's Sole Earner, Floors Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan cherished the performance of 9-year-old Harsh Sikander to the song 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' on a singing reality show.

Neeti Mohan
Neeti Mohan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 2:32 pm

Neeti Mohan cherished the performance of 9-year-old Harsh Sikander to the song 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' on a singing reality show.

She called him a true 'sikandar' (warrior) after listening to the story of his struggle, that how after his father's demise he is the sole earning member of his family. He earns his livelihood by singing devotional songs at Jagratas.

She said: "I am really happy today, and you sang really well. You truly are a 'sikandar' in my eyes. I looked at your mother when you were singing, and after that, I couldn't hold back my tears."

Neeti added that his voice is so divine that it has reached to the Almighty and he will be blessed with all the happiness.

"You sang a song for Maa Durga and your voice must have reached her. I am so sure that your life will be a lot happier after today. I really want you to earn respect for yourself so that people buy tickets to listen to your singing. I really hope you never face monetary issues in your life. Your performance has really touched my heart," she added.

Contestants in the age group of 3 to 13 years are judged by popular singers and judges Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'.

The singing reality show airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Child Singer Neeti Mohan TV Reality Shows Harsh Sikander Singing Reality Show Life Struggle Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Shankar Mahadevan Anu Malik India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Book Excerpt: An Ode To Those Walking In Mahatma Gandhi's Footsteps

Book Excerpt: An Ode To Those Walking In Mahatma Gandhi's Footsteps