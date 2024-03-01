Triptii Dimri's intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' became the topic of discussion post the release of the film. Triptii became the National crush of India with her role as Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. In an interview, Triptii recalled having a long discussion with her parents about the intimate scenes and they were 'completely rattled'.
Triptii Dimri told Vogue India, "I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir [director Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do. I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to.”
While talking about her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal', Triptii said, “My parents were completely rattled when they saw it. We had to have a long discussion on why that scene was crucial."
'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. It took the box office by storm and grossed over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office. The film that was released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi among others.
On the work front, Triptii Dimri has 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' with Vicky Kaushal, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan.