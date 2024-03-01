Triptii Dimri told Vogue India, "I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir [director Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do. I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to.”