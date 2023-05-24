Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Get In Heated Exchange With Man At Cannes Film Festival

Home Art & Entertainment

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Get In Heated Exchange With Man At Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were involved in a tense exchange with a man at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 12:27 pm

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were involved in a tense exchange with a man at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor and his wife seemingly scolded an employee as they attended the premiere of his new movie 'Asteroid City', reports aceshowbiz.com.

Related stories

Sara Ali Khan Oozes Glamour In White Saree At Cannes 2023, Fans Say 'Replica Of Sharmila Tagore'

Richa Chadha Responds To People Making Fun Of Cannes Attendees Online: 'Let them be'

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone Sets Smoking Hot Fashion Goals At The French Riviera

On Tuesday, May 23, the pair walked the red carpet together to support the special screening of Wes Anderson's film. In photos which have circulated online, the Oscar winner was seen furiously pointing his finger at the younger man and making a stern face while his wife was also holding her hand up in front of her as she spoke to the man.

It's not clear what they were discussing, but the man was also seen gesturing at Hanks as he posed with his 'Asteroid City' co-stars on the red carpet.

Despite the apparent misunderstanding, Hanks and Wilson continued to trek down the red carpet and were all smiles as they posed together on the stairs before heading inside the venue. The two were also seen dancing together as they reunited on the red carpet after posing for the cameras separately.

Hanks cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie teamed with a smart white shirt for the premiere. He completed his look with shiny black shoes.

As for Wilson, she looked glamorous in a chic black dress with a long black cloak which trailed the ground behind her. The dress was adorned with silver gems which shimmered under the spotlights. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo.

'Asteroid City' is a sci-fi romantic comedy-drama film which is set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town that has an eerie feel to it. It follows the transformative events that occur at an annual Junior Stargazer convention in 1955.

Anderson penned the script based on a story he developed with Roman Coppola. It will be released in select U.S. theaters on June 16 before expanding to a wide release on June 23.

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Cannes Film Festival
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool