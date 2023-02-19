Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Tollywood Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies In Bengaluru, Celebrities Express Condolence

Tollywood Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies In Bengaluru, Celebrities Express Condolence

After suffering a heart attack in Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra in Kuppam, the actor was admitted to a local hospital in Bengaluru

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu Photo credit: venkatasrinath1/Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 7:35 am

Tollywood actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Tarakaratna, who has been fighting with a few health issues for the past few days, died on Saturday in Bangalore. After suffering a heart attack in Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra in Kuppam, the actor was admitted to a local hospital in Bengaluru. Later, he was shifted to Bangalore’s Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital for better treatment. After 23 days of treatment, the actor passed away on Saturday evening. Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife and a child.

Film celebrities and fans took to their social media to express their deepest condolences.

Notably, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna made entry to films with Okkado Number Kurradu which was a super hit at the box office. Later on, he went to star in many films such as Bhadadri Ramudu, Amaravathi, Nandeeswarudu, Manamantha, Eduruleni Alaxendar, and Raja Cheyyi Vesthe. He received Nandi Award from the Andhra Pradesh government in the best villain category for the film Amaravathi, Tarakaratna.

Taraka Ratna has starred in a web series named 9 Hours and his last on-screen appearance was in the film S5- No Exit. Taraka Ratna was the grandson of NT Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Tollywood
