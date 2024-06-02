To Mark Shabana Azmi's 50 Years In Cinema, NYIFF To Feature Her In Conversation With Mira Nair

The festival opened with the film 'Dear Jassi', directed by Tarsem Singh. The film is a co-production of companies from India, Canada, and the US. Based on a real-life incident, the film follows the story of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, a Punjabi Canadian woman who faced conflict with her family when she fell in love with and chose to marry a working-class man they did not approve of. This is the second physical edition of the festival after the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 and 2022 editions were held virtually, with the festival returning to its physical form last year. When asked if there has been a change in the tastes of cinephiles and festival-goers due to the widespread content consumption triggered by OTT platforms, Aseem told IANS that the audience cultivating a taste for masala movies is a very Indian phenomenon, and the diaspora community of festival attendees is still unfazed by the change in taste towards cinema.