Tisca Chopra Had To Try Bling Because 'It's Dubai'

Actress Tisca Chopra chose to go all bling and sparkly, expressing that she had to try it out because she is in Dubai.

Instagram
Tisca Chopra Photo: Instagram
Tisca took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie donning chunky and sparkly sunglasses. She is also seen carrying a cross-body Louis Vuitton bag and a bright pink heart-shaped ring.

Tiscas Story
Tisca's Story Photo: Instagram
The actress captioned the picture: "Had to try… Because it's #Dubai!!"

Tisca, an avid social media user, regularly shares updates about her work and personal life with her fans.

In 1993, Tisca, 50, made her debut with '15th August'. However, she garnered attention with her portrayal of Maya Awasthi in the Aamir Khan-starrer 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par', which was India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

Apart from 'Taare Zameen Par', she has appeared in movies such as 'Firaaq', 'Qissa', 'Rahasya', 'Ghayal Once Again', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', 'Good Newwz', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', and 'Murder Mubarak'.

She has also tasted success on the digital platform with shows like 'Hostages' and 'Dahan', among many others.

