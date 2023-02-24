Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Tillotama Shome Apologizes To A Twitter User Who Called Her 'Most Irritating' in 'The Night Manager'

Tillotama Shome Apologizes To A Twitter User Who Called Her ‘Most Irritating' in 'The Night Manager'

The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala besides Tillotama in the lead roles. It is created by Sandeep Modi and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

Actress Tillotama Shome.
Actress Tillotama Shome. Instagram/@tillotamashome

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 11:28 am

Actor Tillotama Shome recently apologised to a Twitter user who found her character ‘most irritating’ in 'The Night Manager'. The series is the Hindi remake of the British television series based on John Le Carre's novel of the same name. While Tillotama promised to perform better in future, she also refused to believe that her character was annoying in a different tweet. 

The conversation started when Tillotama on the micro-blogging site introduced her character from The Night Manager, “Lipika Saikia Rao. A woman who can navigate through a man's world with a smile and a joke up her sleeve. No easy task.” Responding to it, someone tweeted, “The most irritating character in the series and one of the reason I couldn't continue to watch #TheNightManager.”

Soon after the actor commented jokingly, “Aioooo am so sorry. Will do better.” “Heyy!! That's cool.... You were great in Delhi Crime, so this one's on the writers,” also wrote back the same user. However, many commented in support of the actor.

One of them said, “There was nothing irritating about that character. Instead this character was full of humour that brought a different charm to series. Well opinions may vary person 2 person.” “Other way round, I found your character as well as acting the prime reason to finish the series. Wish to see you more in The Night Manager S2 & many more,” added another.

Replying to one such praise, Tillotama also said, “Thank you. I had much fun doing it. And did not find her irritating,” with a smiley face emoji. In the spy thriller series, Tillotama plays a government employee, Lipika Saikia Rao. She is seen as an easy-going and intelligent person who comes up with witty one-liners and jokes.

The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala besides Tillotama in the lead roles. It is created by Sandeep Modi and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The Hindustan Times review of the series read, “The first half of The Night Manager follows Shaan and his journey to Shelly, while the sluggish second half focuses on Shaan in the lion's den. Unfortunately, once he's in, the story takes a long time to establish him in, only to leave viewers hanging at the end. What happens to Shaan? Well, we'll know the conclusion in June 2023, when the story is finally concluded. The British series rounded out the narrative in six hour-long episodes, even with an ambiguous ending.”

