Aamir Khan has delivered a plethora of hits in his illustrious career. The actor has always delivered films that have become the defining film for that particular generation. The film which became a defining moment not just for this generation but also for the actor was ‘3 Idiots.’ The movie became a career-defining moment for him and made his appeal even to the younger generation.
Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani in lead roles, ‘3 Idiots’ revolves around the journey of three friends and the challenges they face in an engineering college. The movie sheds light on the rigorous journey that students face to stand tall to the expectations that are put on them by their parents.
While the movie was lauded for its plot, the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was also appreciated. But did you know Kapoor was not the first choice for the role of Pia Sahastrabuddhe? The actor who was the first choice was none other than Kajol.
In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol had opened up about receiving the script of ‘3 Idiots.’ She said, “When Raju Hirani came to me with the script, I said I’d do the film if I were given the lead role (played by Aamir) or at least one of the other two main male leads. Raju thought I was joking, but I wasn’t. I didn’t have much to do in the role that was offered to me (eventually played by Kareena Kapoor). I wouldn’t have felt happy doing that film.”
It was only when Kajol turned down the film that the role went to Kareena Kapoor. The actor passed the look tests and played the role with conviction. She also ended up being nominated for Filmfare Best Actress Award for her performance in the film.