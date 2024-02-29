In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol had opened up about receiving the script of ‘3 Idiots.’ She said, “When Raju Hirani came to me with the script, I said I’d do the film if I were given the lead role (played by Aamir) or at least one of the other two main male leads. Raju thought I was joking, but I wasn’t. I didn’t have much to do in the role that was offered to me (eventually played by Kareena Kapoor). I wouldn’t have felt happy doing that film.”