‘Do Patti’ Teaser: Kajol And Kriti Sanon Come Face To Face In Netflix’s Gritty Crime Thriller

The teaser of ‘Do Patti’ begins with Kajol playing a cop for the first time ever and she is seen riding a bike through the picturesque hills of North India. She quickly says, “Our training teaches us that only truth and evidence determine who deserves punishment, but what if truth and evidence come face-to-face then what do you do?” Next up, we get to see Kriti’s character charming male characters, while Kajol continues her pursuit of the culprit. Eventually, their paths meet, and we get to witness that Kriti’s character might be a victim seeking retribution. However, Kajol’s cop character is determined in her strive for justice.