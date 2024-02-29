‘Do Patti’ Teaser: Kajol And Kriti Sanon Come Face To Face In Netflix’s Gritty Crime Thriller

Netflix, on Wednesday, unveiled the first look teaser of its upcoming drama thriller 'Do Patti' during the Next on Netflix. Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi, the film promises to be a thrilling roller coaster ride, and offers a perfect blend of suspense, emotion and drama like never before.
The mysterious hills of North India serve as the backdrop for this vivid edge-of-the-seat thriller, which is helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Not to miss, ‘Do Patti’ is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.
The teaser of ‘Do Patti’ begins with Kajol playing a cop for the first time ever and she is seen riding a bike through the picturesque hills of North India. She quickly says, “Our training teaches us that only truth and evidence determine who deserves punishment, but what if truth and evidence come face-to-face then what do you do?” Next up, we get to see Kriti’s character charming male characters, while Kajol continues her pursuit of the culprit. Eventually, their paths meet, and we get to witness that Kriti’s character might be a victim seeking retribution. However, Kajol’s cop character is determined in her strive for justice.
Talking about the project, the makers of ‘Do Patti’ said in a statement, The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience… with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other.”
‘Do Patti’ will soon stream on Netflix.