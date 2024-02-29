During a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kiran Rao confessed that she “shamelessly” uses the actor’s star power to promote her upcoming directorial. She stated that the actor has served as a major pillar of strength for her. Discussing how his fame and popularity has been like a bonus to the entire process, she said, “I fully use his star power wherever I can. I am like ‘You’re here, please stand and give us three pictures.’ Because we have a small film and I really need to do everything I can to tell people, ‘Watch this film coming on March 1; it has been made by Aamir Khan.’ I use him shamelessly.”