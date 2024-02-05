Aamir Khan Shares His Thoughts On Collaborating With Kiran Rao On 'Laapataa Ladies' After Their Divorce

Kiran Rao is sitting in the director’s chair after a span of almost 13 years. She will be directing her second film ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ which her ex-husband-actor Aamir Khan is co-producing. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, the film has become one of the highly-anticipated films of 2024, especially after its massive applause at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Actor Aamir Khan has opened up about how it's like to work with ex-wife and director of their upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies.'
Busy with the promotions of the film, they graced the stage of the ‘News18 India Chaupal’ event, wherein they shed light on ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ as well as what it is like collaborating professionally after their divorce.
For those unversed, Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021. They co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.
Speaking about working together post their divorce, the actor said (translated), “Has a doctor said that when a divorce happens, you immediately become enemies? I consider myself very fortunate that Kiran entered my life, and our journey has been very fulfilling, especially for me. We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to move forward together. We are connected on a human and emotional level, and we will always be connected that way. We are like a family.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor stated that he is very much open to doing romantic films. He stated that he believes getting romantic films at his age is pretty uncommon, and added that, “Kahani ke hisaab se agar main character suit hua toh kyun nahi karna chahunga? Har genre karna chahunga. Par age-wise thoda suitable hona chahiye. Suddenly main 18 ho gaya hoon, woh nahi karna chahunga (Once I read the story, and if I feel that I am suitable to play the main character, then why wouldn’t I want to do it? I want to explore each and every genre. But, the only catch is, it should be age-suited. I wouldn’t want to suddenly play the role of an 18 year old).”
Coming back to their upcoming collaboration, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will see a theatrical release on March 1, 2024.