Meanwhile, not just her and Saif, their children too have been the paparazzi's obsession, especially Taimur, who has been in the limelight since day one. As a mother, Kareena said that the only way to deal with the media attention on Taimur was to actually be chilled about it. “I were hyper about it — which may be I was inside, or openly expressed what I was feeling, I feel somewhere, it would have affected Taimur,” she said, adding if her son was aware that something was upsetting me because of the cameras around it, Taimur would have been impacted as well.