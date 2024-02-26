Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan Told Her How To Deal With Paparazzi’s Attention On Taimur: We Can’t Run Away

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that she likes to keep her life private, despite having constant media attention on her life and family.

February 26, 2024

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor With Their Kids Photo: Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan may be someone who’s always out and about, but despite the constant media attention she gets along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their children — Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, Kareena likes to keep a certain aspect of her life private. According to the actress, it is her low-key and private side of life, which helps her stay sane amid the challenging and busy life of a film star. 

At ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 3.0, Kareena shared, “Some things should be preserved, should be kept a little bit for the unknown. So that feeling of okay, do we really know her or most people assume that I am either Geet or Pooh and I made them believe that could be a possibility but there is a side to me that I like to keep a little private.”

Kareena further credited this ‘little secrecy’ a help to her mental stability. The 43-year-old actress said, “I think that somewhere, it (being private) keeps my, like I said mental health, my mental stability because I think if everything is just left for the known and you know, for judgement, I don’t know how we’ll survive as actors (sic).”

Saif Khan Leaves Secret Messages For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim And Taimur On Social Media
Meanwhile, not just her and Saif, their children too have been the paparazzi's obsession, especially Taimur, who has been in the limelight since day one. As a mother, Kareena said that the only way to deal with the media attention on Taimur was to actually be chilled about it. “I were hyper about it — which may be I was inside, or openly expressed what I was feeling, I feel somewhere, it would have affected Taimur,” she said, adding if her son was aware that something was upsetting me because of the cameras around it, Taimur would have been impacted as well. 

Lastly, she shared how Saif told them all on how to deal with the cameras focused on their son, and added how they needed to just head down and walk since they cannot run away from this. 

“He believes that instead of trying to scare him further, let’s just take it in our stride and just walk with your head down outside the airport or wherever it is. After a certain age, Taimur will understand — which he does even now — that his parents are famous. He’s quite easy about it,” added Kareena.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Crew’, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

