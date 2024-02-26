Saif Ali Khan Becomes Champion Of Tennis Ball Cricket, Backs Tigers Of Kolkata

With the country's first tennis ball T10 tournament, or the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), scheduled to take off in March, Saif Ali Khan, who is the co-owner of Tigers of Kolkata, talked about his connect with the city of his mother Sharmila Tagore's famous family.

His father, the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi, or his grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan, who played cricket for England and captained India in 1946, may not have approved of the statement, but Saif said entertainment and cricket have always been connected.