Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

They Might Be Giants Singer-Guitarist John Flansburgh Seriously Injured In Car Crash

Popular singer-guitarist of the alternative rock band They Might Be Giants, John Flansburgh, got seriously injured in a car crash in New York. Band member John Linnell wrote out to fans of the band on social media.

They Might Be Giants Singer-Guitarist John Flansburgh Seriously Injured In Car Crash
John Flansburgh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 11:32 am

They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist John Flansburgh was seriously injured in a car crash this week while being driven home from the alternative rock band's first gig on a pandemic-delayed tour, prompting the postponement of shows at least until late August.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car that police said instigated the wreck was awaiting arraignment Friday after being arrested on drunken driving and other charges.

The collision happened early Thursday in Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood.

Writing from a hospital bed, Flansburgh told fans he was taking a car service home from Wednesday's show at Manhattan's Bowery Ballroom when the car was T-boned, flipped onto its side, and started smelling of motor oil and smoke.

According to police, the driver who was arrested ran a red light, jumped a curb and plowed into the gate of a housing complex, hitting two cars along the way.

It's not immediately clear whether the 26-year-old driver has an attorney who can comment on the charges, and no telephone number could immediately be found for his Bronx home.

Related stories

Charlie Puth Hints At A Possible Collaboration With K-Pop Band BTS

Circular On 'Patriotic' Rock Bands At IITs Issued To Encourage Youth To Tackle Malpractices: MoS HRD

Everyone in all three cars were taken to hospitals, police said. Flansburgh, 62, wrote that he suffered seven broken ribs, some of them fractured in multiple places.

Formed in the early 1980s by Flansburgh and John Linnell, They Might Be Giants rose to fame with clever, catchy songs and a not-afraid-to-be-geeky persona. Known for tunes including ‘Birdhouse in Your Soul’, ‘Boss Of Me’ and a version of the quirky 1953 tune ‘Istanbul (Not Constantinople)’, the duo went platinum with the 1990 album ‘Flood’. The new tour is a belated celebration of the disc's 30th anniversary.

“It was so wonderful to finally be back up on stage and playing for all of you again," Linnell wrote to fans in a message announcing that the remaining June dates are postponed. The band hopes to resume the tour Aug. 30 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, he said.

Flansburgh wrote that even as he sat in a CT scanner shortly after the accident, he was thinking about how to get back on the road.

“Someday we will rock again — and for me, that day couldn't come soon enough,” he wrote. But for now, "I will be watching reruns of Sex in the City' until I am strong enough to reach the remote.

“Wish me luck,” he added. “I'm going to need it.”

[With Inputs From PTI – AP]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Singer American Rock Singer Veteran Singer Rock Band Rock Songs Rock Festivals They Might Be Giants John Flansburgh John Linnell New York USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs