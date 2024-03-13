'The Two Sisters' Actor Park Shin-woo To Tie The Knot This Month With His Non-Celebrity Girlfriend Of 8 Years

Starit Entertainment, the agency representing Park Shin-woo, has shared some heart-warming news for fans of the actor. The agency has announced that the actor is now all set to open up a new chapter in his personal life. He is ready to exchange vows with his non-celebrity girlfriend of eight years.
In a statement released on March 13, his agency announced the details of his upcoming nuptials. “Park Shin-woo will tie the knot with his beautiful non-celebrity lover on March 30th somewhere in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do.”
The agency further expressed gratitude to fans for their support throughout the 36-year-old actor’s journey. “We sincerely thank everyone who loves and supports Park Shin-woo, and he looks forward to a new start. We hope you will bless Park Shin-woo’s future with a warm heart.”
Emphasizing his determination and commitment to his work, Park Shin-woo himself stated, “I will strive to be an actor who reciprocates the love and attention I’ve received by delivering impactful performances. Your continued support means the world to me.”
Check out the post put out by Starit Entertainment:
Celebrating eight years of courtship, Park Shin-woo and his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is six years his junior, got introduced through mutual acquaintances. They are now gearing up for their beautiful marriage on their 8th anniversary. As each other’s most cherished companions, the couple is most definitely looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.
As far their professional lives, no details are known about the bride-to-be. Meanwhile, Park Shin-woo has starred in various films including ‘Olleh,’ ‘Two People’ and ‘One Punch.’ He has also showcased his acting prowess in many K-Dramas including ‘Suits,’ ‘Amazing Inheritance,’ ‘Hyena,’ ‘Kkokdu’ among many others. He’s currently captivating the audiences with his performance as Lee San-deul in KBS2’s ‘The Two Sisters.’