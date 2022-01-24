Actor Adivi Sesh’s first pan-India movie, Major, which was shot in Telegu and Hindi, has been postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases and limitations. The film was set for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. The makers have issued an official statement about the same.

The statement read, “Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn’t safe, till each one of us is safe.”

The news was shared on the movie’s official Twitter page.

The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was concurrently shot in Telugu and Hindi, and dubbed in Malayalam. The film's musical promotions recently began with the release of the first single, Hrudayama.

'Major' follows the life of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan from childhood, adolescence, and his glorious years in the army to the tragic event of the Mumbai attack, where he was martyred.

The portions of the film showing the Taj Palace was actually shot in the Ramoji Film City of Hyderebad. The entire set was resurrected in Hyderabad for crucial sequences in the movie.

Other notable cast members include Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma. The film was produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.It marks the Telegu debut of the 'Dabangg 3' star Saiee Manjrekar along with Adivi.