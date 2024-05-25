Art & Entertainment

'The Legend of Hanuman' Season Four To Come Out On Disney+ Hotstar In June

Animated series “The Legend of Hanuman” will return with season four on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5, the streamer has said.

‘The Legend of Hanuman 4’
‘The Legend of Hanuman 4’ Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Animated series “The Legend of Hanuman” will return with season four on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5, the streamer has said.

Narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar, the series is billed as the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian.

It follows Hanuman’s journey of self discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.

In the show, Daman Baggan voices Hanuman, while Kelkar lends his voice to the character of Ravan.

According to a press release, the new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power, Indrajeet’s deadly schemes, and Ahiravan’s dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before.

Creator Sharad Devarajan said the team aims to push the boundaries of animation and delve deeper into the spiritual truths that "make this tale so timeless".

"This season, as Lord Hanuman faces off against the mighty warriors of Lanka, including the colossal Kumbhakaran, we explore the profound themes of duty, sacrifice, and the power of unwavering devotion. The visually earth-shattering battles serve as a backdrop for a powerful narrative that speaks to the very essence of the human condition.

"Through Hanuman's journey, we are reminded that true strength lies not in physical power, but in the courage to stand firm in our convictions and the compassion to uplift those around us," he said.

“The Legend of Hanuman” is produced by Graphic India, Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 4 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  2. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  3. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
  4. 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season Four To Come Out On Disney+ Hotstar In June
  5. Why Ex-NSD Director Anuradha Kapur Says Actors Are Not Abandoning Theatre For Films
Sports News
  1. French Open: Alexander Zverev Bracing For 'Peak' Rafael Nadal In Roland Garros Opener
  2. French Open: Carlos Alcaraz 'Little Bit Scared' About Forehand Amid Arm Issue
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  4. England Vs Pakistan Women's 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. IPL 2024: Top 5 Run-Scorers Of The Season Featuring Kohli, Gaikwad And Head
World News
  1. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  2. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
  3. One-Year-Old Ghanaian Boy Becomes World's Youngest Artist, Guinness World Records Declares
  4. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  5. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest