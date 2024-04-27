Outlook’s Verdict

Before I started watching ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’, I read a few articles about the band so that I have a rough understanding of its history. Despite its long episodes, I stuck around and hoped I would find some substance and some juice. The series reached that level when it sat down to interview Richie Sambora. But that excitement fizzled out because there was no major revelation and his departure continued to be shrouded in mystery. What also pulls the docuseries down is how obsessed it is with Jon Bovi Jovi to the point that even the minute details that make no difference are dealt with in great detail. The series had great potential to become the next most-talked-about series, but it failed its fans and even people who wanted to know more about the legacy of the band. I am going with 2 stars.