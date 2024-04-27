Art & Entertainment

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: This Arduously Long Docu-Series Does Disservice To The Band's Legacy

Outlook Rating:
2 / 5

Delving into the legacy of Bon Jovi, 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Is this four-part series worth watching or you can choose to skip it? Read the full review to find out.

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'
Formed in 1983, every millennial is aware of Bon Jovi. The rock band has left an indelible mark on the music industry with their rock and roll hits. The band has stood the test of time, and it continues to be one of the global names when it comes to rock music. The band is synonymous with perseverance and passion. Recently, a docu-series that reflects on the journey of the band was released on Disney+ Hotstar. ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ gives the audience an insider peek into the band, how it formed, and how it attained its cult status. In case you are thinking of watching this docuseries over the weekend, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.’

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’: Story

This four-part docuseries gives the audience an insider peek into the most loved rock band in history. The series follows Jon Bon Jovi as he interacts with the current and the old band members. Spanning over 40 years, this series delves into the band's epic rise and uncertain future, marked by the threat of a vocal injury. The series follows the band from February 2022 as they try to find their footing amongst the current generation. With ample personal videos, unreleased demos, original lyrics, and unseen photos, the series offers a look at the band's evolution from New Jersey.

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’: Performances

Being a docuseries, there is nothing to comment on performances. The series unfolds through interviews and archival footage. Along with the interviews, it also takes you backstage with the band and its lead man. This gives the audience a feeling that they are also a part of the band on its journey. Not just its leadman, the series also includes interviews with current and former band members. This helps the audience understand where the band has come from. What sets this series apart from any other show is its immersive approach. By offering this insider's view, the series creates a compelling narrative that will resonate deeply with its loyal fans.

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

What works ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ is the band and its singer. The band and Jon Bon Jovi are charismatic and have fans all across the globe. When you take such beloved characters and weave a narrative around them, you are bound to grab eyeballs. The story behind their rise has always been a matter of curiosity and intrigue. I am not a Bon Jovi fan so when I tuned in, I chose to do so because I wanted to know more about them and understand the craze behind them. But after watching the docuseries, this intrigue was the only good thing about it.

Coming to the direction, the makers need a serious lesson on how to crisply edit a series. Understandably, the band has multiple fans and after a point, it feels like a fan-made edit of the band and not a documentary. The excessive length made me wonder every single minute when the episodes were going to end. As someone who had not much clue about the band, I learned nothing despite the arduously long episodes. The makers try to infuse drama and conflict, but it fizzles out because they are not fixated on the band, they are only obsessed with Jon Bon Jovi.

The docu-series has a lot going on, but nothing adds value or substance to what is already known. When you are dealing with Bon Jovi and you market the series as an “all-access” docu-series, you are supposed to delve into all things excellent, good, and worse. The docu-series understandably celebrates the legacy of the band. But it does not deal with the controversies. It simply does not touch upon them, and it expects the loyal fans to sleep with these unanswered questions. After a while, it feels bland, and you can sense that the makers have failed to extract any substance or emotion from the band members.

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’: Cast & Crew

Director: Gotham Chopra

Producer: Giselle Parets, Ameeth Sankaran

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 4 episodes (59 minutes to 1 hour 33 minutes)

Languages: English

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’: Can Kids Watch It?

Yes, with parental guidance. 

Outlook’s Verdict

Before I started watching ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’, I read a few articles about the band so that I have a rough understanding of its history. Despite its long episodes, I stuck around and hoped I would find some substance and some juice. The series reached that level when it sat down to interview Richie Sambora. But that excitement fizzled out because there was no major revelation and his departure continued to be shrouded in mystery. What also pulls the docuseries down is how obsessed it is with Jon Bovi Jovi to the point that even the minute details that make no difference are dealt with in great detail. The series had great potential to become the next most-talked-about series, but it failed its fans and even people who wanted to know more about the legacy of the band. I am going with 2 stars.

