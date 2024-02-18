Art & Entertainment

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Nears Rs 100 Crore-Mark At Box Office

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has raised Rs 98.06 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

IANS
IANS

February 18, 2024

A still of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon from 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has raised Rs 98.06 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

The film, written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, released on February 9.

Production house Maddock Films shared the movie's three-day collection on its official X page.

"Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office. Go watch this blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for complete entertainment!" the banner captioned a poster stating the film raised Rs 98.06 crore in worldwide gross in nine days.

Advertisement

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement