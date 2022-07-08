Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Terence Lewis On 'Meherbaan': The Song Is Like A Warm Cup Of 'Chai'

The song 'Meherbaan' is composed by Sidharth Kashyap, written by Raqueeb Alam and it is sung by Mohammed Irfan, Sumedha Karmahe and Raja Hasan. Its music video features celebrated choreographer Terence Lewis.

Terence Lewis
Terence Lewis Instagram/ @terence_here

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 6:40 pm

Celebrated choreographer Terence Lewis appears in a new music video 'Meherbaan', which dropped on Friday. He says the track is like a warm cup of tea on a rainy day as it is cozy, pleasant and intimate.

The song is composed by Sidharth Kashyap, produced by SK Music Works, written by Raqueeb Alam and it is sung by Mohammed Irfan, Sumedha Karmahe and Raja Hasan.



Talking about working on the video as an actor, Lewis said, "I'm honoured and overwhelmed working with Siddharth Kashyap, he is a visionary. Rarely do I come across people who are so passionate about their work, Siddharth is one of them. Working on the song was an outstanding experience. 'Meherbaan' is like a warm cup of chai on a rainy day, cozy, pleasant and intimate."

The music video is directed by Aziz Zee and it also features actress Sarah Anjuli.

The song is shot in the exquisite locales of Kashmir and has a very fine texture in its making and beautiful landscapes captured in the exotic valley.

Music Composer Kashyap said, "'Meherbaan' is a very unique song. Musically we have experimented with fusions of two different genres that blended very well in the song. The specialty of this song is that every singer is singing in different ranges."

Talking about the song Irfan, who lent his voice in the rendition, said, "It's always a pleasure to work with Siddharth ji. He's a very talented musician and his versatility is evident in his last few releases.

"'Meherbaan' is a song that expresses intense emotions and it was an enjoyable experience working on this track. It's very different from the last song I did with SK Music Works, 'Jaana Hai Toh Jaa'. I'm sure Terence Lewis has done a fabulous job in the video and people should enjoy this song."

Adding to that, Karmahe said, "Lucky me, I got a chance to work with SK Music Works. 'Meherbaan' is not just a song but an emotion that'll melt you down and make you fall in love again. This song will make you feel and realize the importance of unconditional love."

The video is available on the YouTube channel of SK Music Works.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here's What Customers Can Do 

