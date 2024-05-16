Television

Yogesh Tripathi, Rohitashv Gour Beat The Heat With 'Aam Panna, Kulfi & Watermelon'

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, and Rohitashv Gour have spoken about their favourite cool summer snacks, and it is an entire range including aam panna, watermelon juice, kulfi, and lassi.

Yogesh,who plays Daroga Happu Singh in the show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' said: "Summer can be fun. There's no denying that summers can be scorching, but I have some cool, amazing food tips to beat the heat. I like to indulge in the tanginess of aam panna, the crispiness of golgappas, and the refreshing taste of chilled lassi."

"Apart from that, I also prefer relishing some juicy watermelon slices to stay hydrated and enjoy fresh juices. I believe that each season brings with it a chance to relish and revel in various types of food that match the weather. Celebrations often accompany food and help us create memories that last a lifetime. I encourage everyone to savour every bite and create some unforgettable memories along the way," he added.

Rohitashv, aka Manmohan Tiwari, from 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' said: "As the temperature rises, my body naturally craves refreshing foods and drinks. I find comfort in indulging in juicy watermelon, cool cucumber, kulfi, curd rice, and homemade potato chaat. I recommend incorporating leafy green vegetables like spinach, amaranth leaves, and mint, especially during summer."

"These foods can help regulate your body temperature and keep you hydrated. I fondly remember summertime, such as picnics, ice cream, pool parties, and indoor games, which bring families together and make summer joyful and fun," he added.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs at 10 p.m., and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' at 10:30 p.m. on &TV.

