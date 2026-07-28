Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo: Rohit Shetty Returns To Cape Town With Morné Morkel And 'Darr Ka Naya Daur'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has returned to host the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi with a high-octane "Darr Ka Naya Daur" theme.
Former South African fast bowler and Indian cricket coach Morné Morkel makes his television debut, challenging contestants with his pace.
The new season, filmed across scenic locations in Cape Town, South Africa, will see contestants Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, and Ruhaanika Dhawan.
Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi returns for a new season with the theme "Darr Ka Naya Daur". Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show introduces intense new challenges.
The new season was filmed across scenic locations in Cape Town, South Africa. Contestants pushed their physical limits during the rigorous international schedule.
South African cricket legend Morné Morkel makes television debut
Former South African fast bowler and current Indian cricket team bowling coach Morné Morkel makes his television debut this season.
Contestants face a high-stakes stunt involving Morkel's pace. The participants must catch fast balls bowled by the ex-international cricketer to successfully complete the sporting challenge.
Morkel said, "For years, I challenged the world’s best batsmen with my pace. Now, I’m bringing that same intensity as the new face of fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Working with Rohit Shetty right here in my home country, South Africa, has been an incredible experience."
Watch the promo here.
Star-studded contestant lineup
Season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi features an ensemble of celebrity contestants. The participants include Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry) and Harsh Gujral.
Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh are also part of the competition.
Early reports name Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi as strong performers on the show. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rithvik Dhanjani are rumoured to be among the top five contestants.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 premiere date
The new season premieres on August 1, 2026. The episodes will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioHotstar.