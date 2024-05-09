Actor Aashish Mehrotra has bid adieu to the show 'Anupamaa'. He played the role of Toshu in the daily soap for almost four years. Aashish shared the news of quitting the show on his Instagram handle. Aashish shared a bunch of BTS pictures from'Anupamaa'.
The photos feature 'Anupamaa's cast - Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah and Muskaan Bamne. He penned a lengthy note where he thanked the makers of 'Anupamaa' and his fans for showering him with love and support. Aashish also wrote about his character and how challenging it was. In his post, he also gave a hint at his new project.
Aashish wrote, "It was a beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa… The character is just the opposite of who I am as a person… has made it more challenging and fun to live with. It has been a huge roller coaster ride. But what a ride!"
"From a topper in college - MBA gold medalist, the most loved son being the 1st born, then the rebel child, drunkard, bhaag kar shaadi karne waala lover, saas ka ghulaam- ghar jamai, selfish money lover, loving brother, comic property dealer to being bedridden after a stroke.. apne bacchi chura kar bhag gaya tha… kyaaa kyaa nahi kiyaa hai yaar in this journey… (I ran away with my own daughter in the show. What have I not done in this journey). Toshus' love for his father was the most special thing to me on this journey.. It brings tears instantly… It's all so overwhelming,'' he added.
He signed off saying, "I found some amazing people through this journey who will stay with me for life… and to my audience my second family - thank you for hating me so much that I could feel your love and connect with me always. You guys will see me soon in some other roop or maybe the real me… Seeking your acceptance, love, and blessings forever. Signing off with tons of gratitude''.
In another post, Aashish wrote a heartwarming note for producer Rajan Shahi alongside pics with him.
As per a report in Free Press Journal, Aashish Mehrotra will take part in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.