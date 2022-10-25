Taylor Swift Opens Up On Easter Eggs In Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video

Ahead of the midnight release for the 'Bejeweled' music video, Taylor Swift, 32, appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to share behind-the-scenes details about her latest release.

Swift revealed that the 'Anti-Hero' music video was treated "as a first single," but 'Bejeweled' was made for the "fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos," reports 'People' magazine.

Swift called it "a twist on a Cinderella story" and shared that the cameos are just as magical. According to 'People', she revealed that her longtime friends and collaborators, the HAIM sisters, appear as the stepsisters and Oscar winner Laura Dern plays her evil stepmother.

"How did you get in touch with Laura Dern?" asked host Jimmy Fallon. Swift playfully replied that she told the actress, 55, that she wrote a one-page script in which Dern would get to call her a "tired, tacky, wench.

'People' further states that Swift mentioned that instead of having someone portray the fairy godmother, Dita Von Teese appears in the music video as "the fairy goddess" and expressed that she is "one of the most iconic performers."

Fans will also see cameos from producer Jack Antonoff and "the genius makeup artist and creator" Pat McGrath.

According to Swift, the 'Bejeweled' music video has a "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs to the point where a PDF document was created for it.