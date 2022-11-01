Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Taylor Swift Is The First Artiste With Entire Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100

Singer Taylor Swift has made history as she scored a 10 out of 10 to become the first artiste in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:41 pm

Billboard reported on Monday that Swift has surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the Top 10 songs for a week in September 2021, reports 'The Guardian'. 

The new album came out on 21 October with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with seven bonus tracks. It has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. 

According to Billboard Swift, now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most No 1 albums.

The No 1 spot on the Billboard chart is given to 'Anti-Hero'. The other Top 10 songs include 'Lavender Haze', 'Maroon', 'Snow on the Beach', 'Midnight Rain', 'Bejeweled' and 'Question ... ?'

Swift has set a number of new records with Midnights: it had the biggest first week of sales of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry's House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles' figures of 53.9m.

Swift has also overtaken Madonna to set a new all-time UK chart record for the fastest succession of nine UK No 1 albums of any female artist - although Madonna still has the record for the most UK No 1 albums of any solo female artist, with 12 overall. Swift is now second in that list, pushing Kylie Minogue into third place.

