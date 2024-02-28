Taapsee Pannu Finally Reacts To Report Of Her Wedding With Boyfriend Mathias Boe

Actress Taapsee Pannu is reportedly getting married to her longtime boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe in the end of March. As per a report in NDTV, it will be a destination wedding in Udaipur. It is said to be a Sikh-Christian fusion wedding. Taapsee has now reacted to her wedding report.
Taapsee Pannu has neither denied nor confirmed about her March wedding. Howeber, she told India Today, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will."
NDTV reported that Taapsee and Mathias' wedding is going to be a complete family affair and no Bollywood A-listers are expected to be part of it.
The report states, ''The soon-to-be-wed couple, are all set to tie the knot in a grand celebration that promises to blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity in a mesmerizing display of love and culture''.
For the unversed, Taapsee and Mathias have been in a steady relationship for over a decade. They maintain a low profile but the actress has never shied away to speak about Mathias. They often go on vacations together. Mathias also often fly to Mumbai to be with his lady love and both are spotted in the city going for dinner and lunch dates.
Earlier, in an interview with Raj Shamani, the 'Thappad' actress said she met Mathias the year she made her Bollywood debut and has been with him since then.
"And I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship," she added.
Earlier, Taapsee held an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram where a fan asked her when she would get married. To which she said, “I am not pregnant as yet, so not anytime soon. I shall let you all know.” She also added that her wedding would not be an elaborate affair and she would want to host all her wedding functions in one day. “I will get married only when I want to have babies,'' said Taapsee.
On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' with Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar. She also has 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' with Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill.