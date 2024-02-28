Taapsee Pannu Finally Reacts To Report Of Her Wedding With Boyfriend Mathias Boe

Earlier, Taapsee held an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram where a fan asked her when she would get married. To which she said, “I am not pregnant as yet, so not anytime soon. I shall let you all know.” She also added that her wedding would not be an elaborate affair and she would want to host all her wedding functions in one day. “I will get married only when I want to have babies,'' said Taapsee.