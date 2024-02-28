According to the report, the ‘Dunki’ actress and her beau are scheduled to exchange vows sometime at the end of March. No official date has been revealed yet. It’s also stated that the two will have a grand Sikh-Christian wedding ceremony to blend in both their cultures and celebrate both their traditions. The report further mentions that the wedding, set to take place in the gorgeous city of Udaipur in Rajasthan, will be an intimate affair, only close family and friends, with no one from the film fraternity expected to be in attendance. However, an official confirmation from the couple is highly-awaited to confirm these details.