Is Taapsee Pannu Set To Tie The Knot With Long-Time Beau Mathias Boe? Here's What We Know

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and her boyfriend of 10 years, Mathias Boe, are reportedly ready to tie the knot at the end of March in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 28, 2024

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe Photo: Instagram
Only the third month of the new year, and it’s raining weddings in the Bollywood industry. First, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani had a grand wedding in Goa, now Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda are preparing for theirs on March 13. Now, reports have come to light that Taapsee Pannu is set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe, towards the end of March.

It’s no surprise that she is gearing up to marry her boyfriend of almost a decade, Mathias Boe, who is also the Indian badminton team’s coach. In fact, it was about time that they got hitched! Despite the two keeping a low-key relationship, a report by NDTV suggests that they are set to tie the knot soon. Though their relationship is private, it’s not a secret.

According to the report, the ‘Dunki’ actress and her beau are scheduled to exchange vows sometime at the end of March. No official date has been revealed yet. It’s also stated that the two will have a grand Sikh-Christian wedding ceremony to blend in both their cultures and celebrate both their traditions. The report further mentions that the wedding, set to take place in the gorgeous city of Udaipur in Rajasthan, will be an intimate affair, only close family and friends, with no one from the film fraternity expected to be in attendance. However, an official confirmation from the couple is highly-awaited to confirm these details.

In a recent interview, the actress shared insights into her relationship, stating how happy she is with Mathias. During a conversation with Raj Shamani, she revealed that she first crossed paths with her partner in the year she made her debut film, which is ‘Chashme Baddoor’ in 2013. She went on to say, “I have been with the same person since then and I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship.”

Having been together for so many years now, it does seem like the right moment for the two to take a step further in their relationship.

