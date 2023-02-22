Taapsee Pannu On Her Plans Of Marriage With Mathias Boe: We Are In No Rush

Taapsee Pannu, who has been in a long-distance relationship with former badminton player Mathias Boe for a few years now, spoke about her plans of getting married to him.

In a chat with The Times of India, the actor said that most of her contemporaries “met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating.” She added, “Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it.”

Taapsee said that her relationship started in the early days of her career and at that time, she wanted to speak more about her career and not focus on the conversation around her relationship. She added that neither of them are into PDA and are not “trying to run away from accepting our relationship.” “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now,” she said.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Blurr, directed Ajay Bahl. The film is currently streaming on Zee5. The film has been jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions and also features Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles. This is Taapsee Pannu's first project as a producer.

Her upcoming films include Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Dunki, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. 'Woh Ladki....' is an investigative comedy where a lady cop and a groom starts looking for the bride.'Dunki' stars Shah Rukh Khan and ' Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba....' is a second installment of his romantic thriller film Haseen Dillruba