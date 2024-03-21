'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Box Office Prediction: Randeep Hooda Starrer Expected To Earn THIS Much On Day 1

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar, is all set to hit the screens this Friday, March 22. The trailer released on March 4. Needless to say, Randeep has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The biographical drama is written, produced and directed by Randeep. The movie seems to be packed with impactful dialogues and visuals. Ahead of the release of the film, Outlook India spoke to trade experts who gave an idea about the first day collections of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.
Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, ''The subject is extremely relevant to Maharashtra and very relevant nationally as well given how frequently Veer Savarkar Ji's name is in the political spectrum. I truly hope that an iconic figure from India's freedom struggle like him can be celebrated in theatres by the people and youth.''
On the box office prediction of the film, Rathi added, ''Honestly, it's very tough to predict that because the reason is we don't know how much political mileage the film gets. When it is released, if certain sections of the political spectrum do decide to back it, it can really augment the numbers and curiosity that the movie goes across the country. That we will find out on Friday when the movie is released in cinemas.''
Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar said, ''The film is very intriguing and for the first time Randeep Hooda is giving a territorial debut. So, the awareness level of the film is pretty much decent. I feel the film will strongly rely on word of mouth.''
''I will be happy if the film opens up around Rs 1-2 crores. Depending upon the word of mouth it can go higher and have a strong weekend,'' he said while weighing in on the day 1 collection of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.
He added, ''At the end of the day, we all know in today's time, it is the content which does the talking. I really hope that the film has a good momentum in its favour'' and continued, ''There is a lot of hard work and effort gone by Randeep not in terms of his physical transformation but even there were certain hiccups earlier.''