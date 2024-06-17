Swara Bhasker Slams Food Blogger's 'Proud To Be Vegetarian' Social Media Post

The actress pointed out that no food is entirely cruelty-free, including dairy products. Swara wrote: “Honestly... I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk... forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies and stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid.” Swara often finds herself embroiled in controversies due to her outspoken behaviour. The actress is married to politician and activist Fahad Ahmad.